Staff Podcast Picks

2017 Podcasts:
- Startup - A series about what it's really like to start a business.
- In the Dark - For 27 years, the investigation into the abduction of Jacob Wetterling in rural Minnesota yielded no answers. In the most comprehensive reporting on this case, APM Reports and reporter Madeleine Baran reveal how law enforcement mishandled one of the most notorious child abductions in the country and how those failures fueled national anxiety about stranger danger, led to the nation's sex-offender registries and raise questions about crime-solving effectiveness and accountability.
- Changing our Stories - Changing Our Stories is a podcast about transformation. Forged in the Mountain West, it's a virtual campfire under the stars. Here we gather to reflect on where we came from… and imagine where we’re headed next.
- Diane Rehm News Podcast - Fans of the Diane Rehm Show can continue to listen to its trademark conversations with newsmakers, writers, artists and thinkers right here as Diane transitions this podcast to weekly episodes that we’ll be calling “On My Mind.”
- Radiolab - Radiolab is an investigation told through sounds and stories, and centered around one big idea. In the Radiolab world, information sounds like music and science and culture collide. Hosted by Jad Abumrad and Robert Krulwich, the show is designed for listeners who demand skepticism, but appreciate wonder.
2016 Podcasts:
- In Our Time - Melvyn Bragg and guests discuss the history of ideas
- No Such Thing as a Fish - A podcast from the QI offices in which the writers of the hit BBC show huddle around a microphone and discuss the best things they've found out this week.
- Homecoming - Homecoming centers on a caseworker at an experimental facility, her ambitious supervisor, and a soldier eager to rejoin civilian life — presented in an enigmatic collage of telephone calls, therapy sessions, and overheard conversations. It's an innovative, immersive audio experience — a psychological thriller unfolding across the six episodes of Season One.
- Strangers - Each episode is an empathy shot in your arm, featuring true stories about the people we meet, the connections we make, the heartbreaks we suffer, the kindnesses we encounter, and those frightful moments when we discover that WE aren't even who we thought we were.
- Dirtbag Diaries - This is adventure. Climbing. Skiing. Hiking. Biking. Travel. Whatever your passion, we are all dirtbags. Outdoor writer Fitz Cahall and his team presents stories about the dreamers, athletes and wanderers.
- NPR Politics Podcast - The NPR Politics Podcast is where NPR's political reporters talk to you like they talk to each other. With weekly roundups and quick takes on news of the day, you don't have to keep up with politics to know what's happening. You just have to keep up with us.
- Skip and Shannon: Undisputed - The Skip and Shannon: Undisputed podcast. Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Joy Taylor discuss the biggest topics of the day. It's unscripted and unfiltered.
- Encounters - Where else on public radio programming can you hear polar bears growl, peregrine falcons cry and killer whales splash? In an ever increasingly urban world Encounters weekly program. Now in its fourth season, Encounters takes you to some of the wildest places on earth.
- The Run Up - The election is over. But the story has just begun. Michael Barbaro, who has covered the last two presidential races for the Times, hosts our twice-weekly conversation about the biggest stories and surprises coming out of the campaign.
- Heavyweight - Maybe you’ve laid awake imagining how it could have been, how it might yet be, but the moment to act was never right. Well, the moment is here and the podcast making it happen is Heavyweight. Join Jonathan Goldstein for road trips, thorny reunions, and difficult conversations as he backpedals his way into the past like a therapist with a time machine.
- Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People - 1 phone call. 1 hour. No names. No holds barred. That's the premise behind Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People, hosted by comedian Chris Gethard. Every week, Chris opens the phone line to one anonymous caller, and he can't hang up first, no matter what.
- How I Built This - A podcast about innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists, and the stories behind the movements they built. Each episode is a narrative journey marked by triumphs, failures, serendipity and insight — told by the founders of some of the world's best known companies and brands.
- Found Podcast - Have you ever found a note on the ground, maybe meant for someone else? Help Davy Rothbart solve these mysteries on the FOUND Podcast, where we explore personal stories of love, loss, hope, transformation and aspiration through the lens of lost and found notes --with the power of humor and music.
- Science Vs. - There are a lot of fads, blogs and strong opinions, but then there’s SCIENCE. Science Vs is the new show from Gimlet Media that finds out what’s fact, what’s not, and what’s somewhere in between. We do the hard work of sifting through all the science so you don't have to.
- Ben Franklin's World - Ben Franklin’s World is a podcast about early American history. It is a show for people who love history and for those who want to know more about the historical people and events that have impacted and shaped our present-day world. Each episode features a conversation with an historian who helps us shed light on important people and events in early American history.
- Revisionist History - Welcome to Revisionist History, a new podcast from Malcolm Gladwell and Panoply Media. Each week, over the course of 10 weeks, Revisionist History will go back and reinterpret something from the past. An event. A person. An idea. Something overlooked. Something misunderstood. Because sometimes the past deserves a second chance.
- Pistol Shrimps Radio - Get the thrilling courtside action delivered straight to your ears by venerable sports acknowledgers Matt Gourley and Mark McConville.
- Death, Sex & Money - Death, Sex & Money is a podcast about the big questions and hard choices that are often left out of polite conversation. Host Anna Sale talks to celebrities you've heard of—and to regular people you haven't—about the Big Stuff: relationships, money, family, work and making it all count while we're here.
- Note to Self - Is your phone watching you? Can wexting make you smarter? Are your kids real? These and other essential quandaries facing anyone trying to preserve their humanity in the digital age. Join host Manoush Zomorodi for your weekly reminder to question everything.
- Love + Radio - Nick van der Kolk's Love and Radio features intimate and otherworldly-produced interviews with an eclectic range of subjects, from the seedy to the sublime. Powered by Radiotopia.
- Embedded - Hosted by Kelly McEvers, Embedded takes a story from the news and goes deep. What does it feel like for a father in El Salvador to lie to his daughter about the bodies he saw in the street that day? What does it feel like for a nurse from rural Indiana to shoot up a powerful prescription opioid? Embedded (EMBD) takes you to where they're happening.
- Home of the Brave - New and old stories from "This American Life" contributor Scott Carrier.
- Stuff You Should Know - How do landfills work? How do mosquitos work? Join Josh and Chuck as they explore the Stuff You Should Know about everything from genes to the Galapagos in this podcast from HowStuffWorks.com.
- Reply All - A show about the internet. And trained rats, time travel, celebrity dogs, lovelorn phone scammers, angry flower children, workplace iguanas, and more. Hosted by PJ Vogt and Alex Goldman, from Gimlet.