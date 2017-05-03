Sewer Rates, Golf, Infrastructure And Affordable Housing In Biskupski’s Budget Proposal

By 31 minutes ago
  • Whittney Evans

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski presented her budget proposal to the City Council Tuesday evening. The plan includes $8 million for road and sidewalk repairs, $3 million for affordable housing initiatives, and proposed a plan to increase sewer rates by 30% over five years to pay for a new treatment plant. 

She says current waste management infrastructure needs to be replaced.

“This is a once in a generation project,” Biskupski told the city council. “Our current treatment plant is over 50 years old and the expectation would be for new plant to serve Salt Lake City for another 50 years.”

The mayor’s plan also includes moving the Rose Park Golf Course into the general fund—at the cost of $400,000. She believes that would create more opportunities for recreation on the space, but some city council members, including Derek Kitchen, aren’t so sure.

“The council made it pretty clear a few months ago that the administration should not be looking for a subsidy for golf, and that’s kind of what this looks like,” Kitchen said.

Biskupski’s budget proposal did not include plans for an infrastructure bond, which councilwoman and Redevelopment Agency chair Lisa Adams has expressed interest in.

“I’m pleased to hear her acknowledge that infrastructure needs to be dealt with,” Adams said. “But the best time to bond was last year, the next best time is this year, and the less good time is next year.”

The mayor budgeted extra funding for homeless services and affordable housing, as well as a property tax increase to fund the city’s libraries. The Salt Lake City Council will spend the next 6-7 weeks developing a final budget.

Tags: 
Salt Lake City Budget
Jackie Biskupski
transportation infrastructure

Related Content

Biskupski Budgets For Additional Homeless Funding

By 14 hours ago
Whittney Evans

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski unveiled her proposed budget Tuesday night for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The plan includes new money for homelessness and affordable housing.

Biskupski's First Budget as Mayor Targets Infrastructure, Debt

By May 3, 2016
Whittney Evans

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s first city budget proposal focuses on paying off debt and fixing basic infrastructure like roads and storm drains.

Days After Nomination, Mayor Biskupski Pulls Pick To Lead Redevelopment Agency

By Apr 18, 2017
Brian Grimmett

Salt Lake City officials are pulling their candidate to lead the Redevelopment Agency (RDA), only days after naming him.