Biskupski Budgets For Additional Homeless Funding

By 23 minutes ago
  • Whittney Evans

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski unveiled her proposed budget Tuesday night for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The plan includes new money for homelessness and affordable housing.

Biskupski wants to set aside more than $2 million for homelessness, including $685,000 for Operation Diversion. That’s the program responsible for the periodic roundups law enforcement performed in the Rio Grande neighborhood last summer. Those arrested are given a choice of jail time or drug treatment.

“Efforts and funding from the State Sherriff will ensure we have the jail capacity to make it a continued success,” Biskupski says.

The drug treatment beds made available through Operation Diversion are at capacity and there are currently 115 people on a wait list. Biskupski’s budget would continue to fund those detox beds.

The budget also includes an additional $3 million for affordable housing. That’s on top of the $21 million the Salt Lake City Council, acting as the RDA board set aside last year. She’s convened a commission to study affordable housing options. 

“It is time that we get moving on some projects and we’ll be presenting some ideas around those projects this summer,” Biskupski says. 

Biskupski has also proposed an increase in ongoing funding for the emergency winter shelter at St. Vincent’s as well as winter motel vouchers. In the past, the city has used one-time money or emergency funding to pay for those items.

Salt Lake City Councilman Andrew Johnston is happy with the additional funding, but wants to see what the administration plans to do to address ongoing issues in the Rio Grande neighborhood before The Road Home shelter closes in 2019.

“We can put money into individual programs or ideas, but we really need a cohesive plan for the next couple of years,” Johnston says.

The Salt Lake City Council will spend the next few weeks digging into the details of Biskupski’s proposal. They’ll vote on a final budget in June.

Tags: 
Salt Lake City Budget
homelessness

Related Content

SLCPD May Hire Social Workers, New Cops Under Latest Budget Proposal

By Jun 10, 2015
Katelynn Salyer via Creative Commons

Social workers might soon join forces with police officers to manage crime on Salt Lake City streets. The city council agreed last night to fund the new positions, and some new police officers.

Salt Lake City Council Raises Parking Fees, Adds Police, Trees in Budget

By Jun 17, 2015
Brian Grimmett

The Salt Lake City council voted 5 to 1 Tuesday night to approve the city’s budget for the 2015-2016 fiscal year. It includes funding for more trees and more police officers. But it also comes with an increase in parking fees.

The $266 million dollar budget is about one million dollars more than the one Salt Lake City Mayor Ralph Becker asked for.

Council Approves Funding to Maintain Wingpointe

By May 25, 2016
Brian Grimmett

The Salt Lake City Council voted Tuesday night to set aside $65,000 to maintain the greens at what used to be Wingpointe golf course. The money is expected to buy Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s administration time to look at reopening the course. 

Feb 9: On Our Doorstep: Understanding Utah's Homelessness Crisis

By Renee Bright Jan 26, 2017
Whittney Evans

Join KUER for the next installment of KUER Conversations, "On Our Doorstep: Understanding Utah's Homelessness Crisis."

Date: February 9th, 2017 at 7:00pm
Location: The City Library, 210 East 400 South, Salt Lake City, UT
Admission is free

Thousands of people are living on the streets in Utah struggling to find work and a place to live. Many suffer from addiction and mental illness, and sophisticated criminals are taking advantage of their misfortune, but Utah’s elected officials are working on a solution.

Salt Lake County Chooses Five Potential Homeless Shelter Sites

By Mar 10, 2017
Screenshot- homelessfacilitysite.org

Salt Lake County has unveiled five potential locations for a new homeless shelter. Three of the proposed sites are in West Valley City and the other two are in South Salt Lake.

Hospice For Homeless Gives Residents A Place To Die And Sometimes Heal

By Aug 22, 2016
Whittney Evans

It’s been one year since The INN Between, a hospice center for the homeless opened its doors to the dying and medically fragile.