On Our Doorstep: Understanding Utah's Homelessness Crisis

By Renee Bright 11 minutes ago
  • Whittney Evans

Join KUER for the next installment of KUER Conversations, "On Our Doorstep: Understanding Utah's Homelessness Crisis."

Date: February 9th, 2017 at 7:00pm
Location: The City Library, 210 East 400 South, Salt Lake City, UT
Admission is free

Thousands of people are living on the streets in Utah struggling to find work and a place to live. Many suffer from addiction and mental illness and sophisticated criminals are taking advantage of their misfortune, but Utah’s elected officials are working on a solution.

KUER reporter Whittney Evans is moderating a free panel discussion with community leaders on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at  7 p.m. at The City Library in downtown Salt Lake. 

Panelists to be announced.

Tags: 
KUER Conversations
homelessness

