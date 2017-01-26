Join KUER for the next installment of KUER Conversations, "On Our Doorstep: Understanding Utah's Homelessness Crisis."

Date: February 9th, 2017 at 7:00pm

Location: The City Library, 210 East 400 South, Salt Lake City, UT

Admission is free

Thousands of people are living on the streets in Utah struggling to find work and a place to live. Many suffer from addiction and mental illness and sophisticated criminals are taking advantage of their misfortune, but Utah’s elected officials are working on a solution.

KUER reporter Whittney Evans is moderating a free panel discussion with community leaders on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 7 p.m. at The City Library in downtown Salt Lake.

Panelists to be announced.