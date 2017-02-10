KUER Conversations: On Our Doorstep

By Renee Bright 1 hour ago

KUER presented On Our Doorstep: Understanding Utah's Homelessness Crisis, part of KUER Conversations, on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at The City Library in downtown Salt Lake.

KUER Reporter Whittney Evans moderated the free, audience-driven panel discussion with community leaders. Listen to the entire audio recording of the event, and find more photos from the evening on KUER's Facebook page.  


Thousands of people are living on the streets in Utah struggling to find work and a place to live. Many suffer from addiction and mental illness, and sophisticated criminals are taking advantage of their misfortune, but Utah’s elected officials are working on a solution.

Panelists Included:
Jackie Biskupski, Salt Lake City Mayor
Ben McAdams, Salt Lake County Mayor
Tara Rollins, Executive Director of the Utah Housing Coalition
Kathy Bray, President and CEO of Volunteers of America, Utah

KUER Conversations is a series committed to addressing public issues in an open forum. Stay tuned for the next event. 

