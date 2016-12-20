Year-End New Car -- Clean Air -- Rush Is On

By Dec 20, 2016
  • Manny and Loralee Kurzius stand near a similar car to the one they'd just arranged to buy at the Salt Lake City Tesla offices. They love many features, including how it will be fueled by the sun.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Manny and Loralee Kurzius stand near a similar car to the one they'd just arranged to buy at the Salt Lake City Tesla offices. They love many features, including how it will be fueled by the sun.
    Judy Fahys / KUER News
  • John Miller, assistant general manager of Mark Miller Toyota Downtown, expects a rush of car buyers next week. Many don't routinely look at the smog rating, but it can make a big difference to Wasatch Front air quality.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    John Miller, assistant general manager of Mark Miller Toyota Downtown, expects a rush of car buyers next week. Many don't routinely look at the smog rating, but it can make a big difference to Wasatch Front air quality.
    Judy Fahys / KUER News

People buying new cars in the final days of 2016 might not realize it, but their decisions will affect air-quality.

Manny and Loralee Kurzius have just signed papers at the Tesla dealership for an electric car they’ve been longing for. Tax rebates are one factor for their year-end purchase. Pollution’s another.

“Clean air is huge for us,” says Loralee.

The zero-emissions sedan will be fueled by the sun, the rooftop solar panels on the Davis County couple’s home.

“Especially on the Wasatch Front, we need to do something,” adds Manny. “The more EVs we’re driving, I think that will make a big difference.”

Air-quality leaders want to get the word out as other Utahns make year-end vehicle purchases.

“You think about the miles per gallon. You think about the leg room, the cup holders,” says Ari Bruening, chief operating officer of the planning group, Envision Utah.

“Whatever it is you’re looking for – we should all be thinking about the smog rating, because none of us like the air we breathe during our inversions in Utah or during the high ozone in the summer.”

Pollution ratings are posted on the manufacturers’ sticker on new cars. The lower left-hand corner has a one-through-ten smog rating. Pollution ratings for all makes, models and years is also detailed on the http://www.fueleconomy.gov/ web site. The higher the rating, the cleaner the car and the lower the contribution to Utah’s winter pollution problem.

“It’s just something simple we can do,” Bruening says. “If you’re already buying a car, buy a cleaner one.”

Natural gas, hybrid, electric – they all make a difference.

Credit Envision Utah

John Miller of the Mark Miller Auto Group opted for a no-emissions car. He bought the first electric-hybrid Prius that came in the door.

“I’ve got a great view from my office as I look east toward the mountains, and on those tough inversion, it’s just tough to look at,” he says. “Now, if everyone does a little bit, it’ll all add up.”

Vehicle emissions account for around half of the winter smog on the Wasatch Front, and environmental officials are counting on clean vehicles to reduce that pollution over time.

Tags: 
air pollution
Tier 3

Related Content

Payoff For Less Pollution? Study Says Better Health, Fewer Deaths

By Aug 11, 2016
American Thoracic Society and Marron Institute Report

The American Thoracic Society is one of the organizations that has argued for years that less pollution would mean healthier Americans. The Environmental Protection Agency seemed to be listening last year when it tightened national ozone standards – a little. But new research suggests that even tougher pollution controls could save lives and improve health.

Unhealthy Fireworks Smoke Prompts Call For New Approach to Utah Fireworks

By Jul 5, 2016
istockphoto.com: 8213erika

The smoke from fireworks skyrocketed pollution levels in Salt Lake, Weber, Tooele and Utah counties last weekend.  Monitors in Salt Lake County showed air quality ranging from unhealthy and very unhealthy for over four hours.

Clean Cars Help Utahns Cut Smog Now

By Apr 2, 2014
Utah Department of Transportation

New clean fuel, clean car standards promise to be the single best way to clean up Utah’s air. State leaders say they want to accelerate these so-called Tier 3 rules in Utah. Yet, car buyers are already taking matters into their own hands, at the steering wheel.

Another air-scrubbing storm has just passed through Salt Lake City. But Tom Hemmersmeier is still thinking about clean cars.

Utah's Next Clean Air Challenge? Homes and Businesses

By Jan 13, 2016
Judy Fahys/KUER

The search for solutions to Utah’s winter pollution episodes has focused on industrial smokestacks and the tailpipes of cars and trucks. But homes and businesses represent a big  and growing  part of the problem. They're  called “area sources” and KUER wanted to find out why it’s so hard to cut their emissions.