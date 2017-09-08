 Utes And Cougars Team Up On Climate Change During Rivalry Week | KUER 90.1

Utes And Cougars Team Up On Climate Change During Rivalry Week

By 2 minutes ago
  • The Utah Climate Campaign is trying to bring Utes and Cougars together to focus on a common problem.
    The Utah Climate Campaign is trying to bring Utes and Cougars together to focus on a common problem.
    The Climate Campaign

The age-old rivalry between BYU’s Cougars and the University of Utah’s Utes has taken on a surprising, purple twist.

The aim is unity for a new student group with factions at both universities.

“The climate campaign is a campaign that's begun between BYU and the Utes to show Democrats and Republicans that, if we can team up, so can they on one thing and that's climate change because it affects everybody," says BYU advertising student Nick Huey. "It's not a party issue. It's a people one.”

Cougar blue plus Ute red makes purple to symbolize teaming up to tackle a common problem. It’s the color of flowers Cougars put on cars at the U. It’s also the color of flowers late at the foot of the Brigham Young statue at the Y.

The next prank? It’s planned for halftime at the rivalry game in Provo tomorrow night.

Tags: 
Utah Football
BYU Football

Related Content

BYU Introduces New Football Head Coach Kalani Sitake

By Brian Grimmett Dec 21, 2015
Brian Grimmett

Brigham Young University officially introduced Kalani Sitake as their new head football coach Monday.

Las Vegas Bowl Reflects Futures of BYU, Utah Football Teams

By Brian Grimmett Dec 19, 2015
Brian Grimmett

The University of Utah football team held off a late surging Brigham Young University at the Royal Purple Las Vegas bowl over the weekend to win 35 to 28. But beyond the final score, the game represents the different directions these two football programs are heading.

BYU Football Officials Open Up About Move To Big XII

By Brian Grimmett Jun 30, 2016
Brian Grimmett

Brigham Young University Athletic Director Tom Holmoe spoke about the prospects of the school joining the BIG 12 at their annual football media day Thursday.

University of Utah Football Optimistic Entering 5th Season in PAC-12

By Brian Grimmett Jul 31, 2015
MGoBlog

At PAC-12 media day in Southern California, University of Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham says the future looks bright for the Utes as they enter their fifth season as part of the PAC-12.