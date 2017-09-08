Utes And Cougars Team Up On Climate Change During Rivalry Week

The age-old rivalry between BYU’s Cougars and the University of Utah’s Utes has taken on a surprising, purple twist.

The aim is unity for a new student group with factions at both universities.

“The climate campaign is a campaign that's begun between BYU and the Utes to show Democrats and Republicans that, if we can team up, so can they on one thing and that's climate change because it affects everybody," says BYU advertising student Nick Huey. "It's not a party issue. It's a people one.”

Cougar blue plus Ute red makes purple to symbolize teaming up to tackle a common problem. It’s the color of flowers Cougars put on cars at the U. It’s also the color of flowers late at the foot of the Brigham Young statue at the Y.

The next prank? It’s planned for halftime at the rivalry game in Provo tomorrow night.