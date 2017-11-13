Utah Supreme Court Nominee Gets Glowing Reviews From Senate

Governor Gary Herbert’s pick to fill a vacancy on Utah’s Supreme court, Paige Petersen, was unanimously approved by the Judicial Confirmation Committee today.

All the state lawmakers in the committee had high praise for Paige Peterson.

“Occasionally from time to time I have disagreements with the governor but I have no fault with his selection of judges, said state senator Jim Dabakis, a Democrat.

Dabakis says Utah has a good track record for judicial selections – a theme echoed by other lawmakers on the committee.

Petersen said she was impressed that during this process she hasn’t been asked about her political leanings.

“Our legitimacy is our neutrality. If we don’t have that people lose confidence in the courts," Petersen said.

Petersen has been chosen to replace Christine Durhan - the only female justice on Utah’s Supreme court - who is planning to retire this week. Peterson’s confirmation will next go to the full senate for a vote later this week.