U.S. Attorney Warns Mail Thieves, It's Not Worth It

By 16 minutes ago
  • U.S. Attorney John Huber joins federal, state and local law enforcement to warn mail thieves that they are increasing prosecutions.
    U.S. Attorney John Huber joins federal, state and local law enforcement to warn mail thieves that they are increasing prosecutions.
    Emily Anderson

The U.S. Attorney in Utah wants would-be mail thieves to know they could face federal prison time and hefty fines as the office works to increase prosecutions.

Mail theft has always increased during the holidays. But with the arrival of ecommerce, more packages are being delivered year-round. In the last few months, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Utah added two prosecutors dedicated to this particular crime. U.S. Attorney John Huber hosted a press conference with other state and local law officials Friday to highlight some recent indictments of mail thieves.  

“The message I would like to bring is two-fold,” Huber said. “One is to first and foremost our law abiding community and that message is that there are people, trained, skilled professionals who will find these Grinches who come to steal the packages off of our front porches and we will hold them accountable.

Mail thieves face up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder said these thieves are often trying to steal identities. 

“The repercussions of this devastate lives,” Winder said. “We’re not talking about teddy bears taken. We’re talking about people’s lifetimes of accrued wealth and good nature that are stolen in a heartbeat.”

U.S. Attorney John Huber offered as examples, and as warnings, four separate cases filed in U.S. District Court recently. One woman stole three packages that included a DVD, cat litter boxes and bedding. She’s facing three mail theft charges. 

Tags: 
thefts
theft
ID Theft Central
law enforcement

Related Content

Salt Lake City Sees Jump in "Warm-up" Car Thefts

By Dec 29, 2015
Phil Long via Creative Commons

A recent spike in car thefts has Salt Lake City police saying to residents: “don’t give your car away”. They say many of the thefts could have easily been prevented.  

Utah Attorney General's Office Launches ID Theft Central Website

By Feb 26, 2015
Program Manager Scott Morrill of the AG's Office says it's the only website of its kind in the country.
File: Utah Attorney General

Officials in the Utah Attorney General’s Office Thursday announced the opening of the new “ID Theft Central” website.

Law Enforcement Talk Body Cameras, Officer Shootings at Annual Conference

By Sep 11, 2015
Whittney Evans

Law enforcement officials from across the state gathered in West Valley City this week to share experiences and best practices in how they handle criminal investigations. The third annual Utah Violent Crimes conference put a spotlight on the recent proliferation of body cameras in police work.