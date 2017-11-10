 Update: Mitt Romney Calls For Roy Moore To Drop Senate Bid, Sen. Lee Pulls Endorsement | KUER 90.1

Update: Mitt Romney Calls For Roy Moore To Drop Senate Bid, Sen. Lee Pulls Endorsement

By 3 hours ago
  • Twitter


Mitt Romney is among a growing chorus of Republicans in Utah condemning Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore. Moore is under fire after the Washington Post reported that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old when he was 32.

In a tweet, Romney said he believed the woman, Leigh Corfman, who recounted her story to the Post about Moore’s sexual advances. He said her story is “too serious to ignore" and Moore should step aside.

 

The statement was far stronger and far less equivocal than some comments by Utah’s own elected officials.

On Thursday, both Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee said if the allegations are true, that Moore should resign immediately.

 

As the scandal grew, however, Lee took to Twitter late Friday to say he could no longer support Moore's candidacy and pulled endorsement. 

 

Lee had just last month given his full backing to Moore. He called the controversial, evangelical Republican “a man of integrity” after he won the Alabama primary, beating a more mainstream incumbent.

Lee’s office has asked Moore to stop using his picture in a fundraising ad.

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart also echoed Hatch’s and Lee’s comments in a Tweet.

The scandal has created a massive headache for the GOP, as leaders seek to pass a sweeping overhaul of the tax code by the end of the year.

 

This story will be updated.

 

Tags: 
Mitt Romney
roy moore
Sen. Mike Lee
sen. orrin hatch
utpol
sex scandal

Related Content

Mitt Romney Endorses Curtis In 3rd District Race

By Oct 4, 2017
Julia Ritchey / KUER


Congressional candidate John Curtis picked up a major endorsement on Wednesday from Republican Mitt Romney for the 3rd District special election.

Mitt Romney's Checklist For A Possible Senate Run

By Sep 13, 2017
@E2, Twitter

Imagine you’re Mitt Romney. You’re 70 years old. A distinguished statesman. A former governor of Massachusetts and a two-time Republican presidential candidate. What do you do in your golden years?

At Romney's Utah Summit, Republicans More Upbeat On Trump

By Jun 9, 2017
@E2Summit, Twitter


Business executives, wealthy donors and political leaders gathered in Park City on Friday for former Gov. Mitt Romney’s annual leadership and political summit, where speakers and attendees had a decidedly more upbeat take on President Trump’s first few months in office.  