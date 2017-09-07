Top Stories: Hurricane Irma Latest; Trump Jr. To Meet With Senate Staffers

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hurricane Irma Blasts Past Puerto Rico With 180-MPH Winds; Risk Rises For Florida.

-- Trump Jr. Set To Meet With Senate Judiciary Committee Investigators.

-- Behind Support For 'Adoption' A Web Of Clandestine Russian Advocates.

-- Here's What Happens To All Those Flooded Cars After A Hurricane.

And here are more early headlines:

More U.S. Anti-Missile Launchers Installed In South Korea. (Yonhap)

Western Wildfires Blowing Smoke Across U.S. (Newsweek)

Deadly Trek For 140,000 Fleeing Rohingyas From Myanmar. (Washington Post)

Pope Francis Arrives In Colombia, Urging Peace. (Los Angeles Times)

DeVos To Give Major Title IX Speech; Critics Concerned. (CHE)

Lobster Predicts 6 More Weeks Of Summer. (Penobscot Bay Pilot)

