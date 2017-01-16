Superheroes Might Not Be Great Role Models, Study Finds

Preschool is a time that a lot of kids discover a love for superheroes. They idolize them. But a study from Brigham Young University asks whether or not someone like Batman is a good role model.

Kids are often immersed in superhero culture from a very young age. Sarah Coyne, a professor of Human Development at BYU, says this is especially apparent at movie theaters.

When she and her husband went to see The Avengers, she looked at the row behind them and saw, “A nice Utah family with a bunch of little tiny kids. [Ages] ranging from from 3 to 12.”

Along with movies, there are animated TV shows, toys, and costumes. There are seemingly endless ways superheroes can have a presence in the home.

While this concerns some parents, others welcome it. Many say that superheroes are examples of bravery. They’re defenders.

"Parents are specifically reaching out to the superhero culture for those reasons," says Coyne.

So, Coyne wanted to measure that. In homes with a strong superhero influence are kids more likely to be defenders? Do they stand up to injustice? Or are they just more aggressive from watching all that fighting

For the study she kept track of a group of preschool aged children for a year. And here is what they found:

“Preschool boys and girls who were really into the superhero culture at age 5 were more physically and relationally aggressive one year later," says Coyne.

They were more prone to hit, kick and throw things. Also, they were generally ruder. For example, excluding other kids during playtime. Here's the kicker:

“They were not more likely to be defenders," says Coyne.

They weren’t standing up for other kids. At all. Coyne admits she’s a little disappointed.

While the study does not say that superheroes are the primary cause for childhood aggression, there is a strong correlation. But Coyne recommends parents don’t take it too literally.

“I wouldn’t purge my home of all the toys," says Coyne. "[Or] have a bonfire and throw everything in it.”

Instead, she says, talk with your kids about the good qualities of superheroes. Emphasize that it’s not about strength or muscles. It’s about character.