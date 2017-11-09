 Snapchat Sets Up Shop In Silicon Slopes | KUER 90.1

Snapchat Sets Up Shop In Silicon Slopes

By KUER Staff 42 minutes ago
  • Gov. Gary Herbert during a recent visit to the new Snapchat outpost in Lehi, Utah.
    Gov. Gary Herbert during a recent visit to the new Snapchat outpost in Lehi, Utah.
    Courtesty of Utah Technology Council

Snapchat has officially set up shop in Utah's Silicon Slopes.

The Utah Technology Council and Governor's Office of Economic Development announced Thursday that the popular image-based messaging app has finalized plans to open an office in Lehi, adding 50 new employees over the next 15 years.  

Val Hale, president of GOED, called Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, a natural fit for the state's tech hub in Utah County, which hosts hundreds of other tech-related startups. 

"Snap acquired a Utah County-based company a few years ago and we are pleased that they have maintained strong ties to the state since then," Hale said in a press release. "Their presence in the state will be a nice addition to the state’s growing tech industry.” 

The company’s expansion in Utah will focus on research and development, specifically focusing on camera technology and augmented reality, according to GOED. 

The move comes on the heels of a 15 percent drop in Snap Inc.'s stock this week. That slump continued Thursday with the general slide in tech stocks.

Tags: 
Silicon Slopes
snapchat
point of the mountain
utah tech
Lehi

Related Content

Utah’s Silicon Slopes Has A Labor Problem

By Oct 5, 2017
Nicole Nixon / KUER

After getting an economics degree from Brigham Young University, Chase Zenger got a job in Silicon Valley. He missed Utah, and a few years ago he moved back to Provo to work for big-data company Qualtrics. But Zenger says he just wasn’t getting the opportunities he wanted to advance his career.  

Two Nonprofits Combine To Create Megaphone For Utah's Startup Scene

By Dec 9, 2016
Silicon Slopes

Two Utah nonprofits are combining forces to raise the state’s profile in the tech and startup world.

Planners Detail Next Steps For Point Of The Mountain Development

By Nov 25, 2016
Envision Utah


The nonprofit planning group Envision Utah met with elected officials this week as they start to brainstorm ways to develop a huge swath of land at the southern tip of Salt Lake County.

Census: Lehi 11th Fastest Growing City In US

By May 27, 2017


New data from the Census Bureau ranks Lehi, Utah, as the 11th fastest growing city in the U.S., a reflection of the Wasatch Front’s strong economy, particularly in the area known as Silicon Slopes.