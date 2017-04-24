Salt Lake County Asks More Seniors To Volunteer In Schools And With The Elderly

By 14 hours ago
  • Janice Jenkins and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams helps kids at a Head Start center in South Salt Lake make crafts.
    Janice Jenkins and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams helps kids at a Head Start center in South Salt Lake make crafts.
    Nicole Nixon

Seventy-year-old Janice Jenkins spends four days a week volunteering with kids at a Head Start center in South Salt Lake, where she helps read to and wrangle children.

“We work with them, get them to draw things and use their imagination,” Jenkins says. “I read them books. I like to read to them while they’re coloring.”

While Jenkins helps the children from low-income or impoverished families begin learning before entering kindergarten, she says they help her, too.

“I love the kids. They fulfill me,” she says, adding that the children “have kept me from getting older.”

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams says that kind of work goes a long way in preparing the kids for school and beyond.

“Giving (kids) adult role models who engage with them, read with them, play with them, where they learn how to interact with peers and adults is an important step if we want to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.”

Jenkins and other volunteers put in about $53,000 worth of volunteer work hours last year, but McAdams says the Head Start teachers could use more help.

“We’re calling for seniors who have time to come and give back,” McAdams says.

“This is a fun way to do it. To spend time with kids, interacting with them in the classroom. It makes a real difference for their entire life.”

Other volunteer opportunities include delivering Meals on Wheels, providing transportation and checking in on other seniors in the community. 

More information is available at slco.org/aging

Tags: 
Volunteer
seniors
Salt Lake County Aging Services

Related Content

Utah in Top 10 for Americorps Volunteerism

By Nicole Nixon Apr 15, 2015
Corporation for National and Community Service

For the first time since its inception 20 years ago, Americorps has released the states and cities that produce the highest number of volunteers. Provo is ranked number four among mid-size cities and Utah is ranked eighth overall, which Americorps director Bill Basl says is not surprising.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Brings Dozens of Volunteers to Utah Food Bank

By Jan 20, 2014
Judy Fahys

The Salt Lake City Mayor’s office has for 13 years hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in partnership with the Utah Food Bank. Today more than 100 volunteers lent their time and energy to the cause. 

Ginette Bott with the Utah Food Bank addressed volunteers early Monday morning about the value of their service. Bott says last year volunteers donated 103,000 hours of time to the organization.

Salt Lake County and Midvale Celebrate Groundbreaking of Senior Center

By Apr 16, 2014
File: Michelle Schmitt, Salt Lake County Mayor's Office

A small number of Midvale senior citizens gathered for the ground breaking ceremony of a new Senior Center this morning. Local seniors regularly meet at an old 3,500 square foot building, originally one of the first senior centers in the valley in Midvale City Park. By next summer they will be enjoying the new 20,000 square foot center on the city hall grounds. Traci Lee is with Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services. She says seniors love going to the center.

Caring for the Caregivers: Salt Lake County Aging Services Offers Education for Families

By Andrea Smardon Aug 15, 2012
Andrea Smardon

Salt Lake County Aging Services is offering a new series of classes for those who take care of elderly family members in their home.  It’s called Caregiver Academy.  This evening, the Academy is offering a class geared to help those dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia.  This story looks at the particular challenges and needs of family caregivers.