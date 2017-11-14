 Rumored Acreage For Utah Monuments: A Fraction Of Current Sizes | KUER 90.1

Rumored Acreage For Utah Monuments: A Fraction Of Current Sizes

By 1 hour ago
  • The Trump administration is expected to cut as much as 12/13ths of the area within the current Bears Ears National Monument boundary of about 1.35 million acres. This ancestral Puebloan ruin is one of the areas that's rumored to be excised.
    The Trump administration is expected to cut as much as 12/13ths of the area within the current Bears Ears National Monument boundary of about 1.35 million acres. This ancestral Puebloan ruin is one of the areas that's rumored to be excised.
    Judy Fahys/KUER

State lawmakers asked Washington earlier this year to shrink the Grand Staircase Escalante and completely scrap Bears Ears. So, critics of the two national monuments are happy to hear the White House plans to cut the size of both monuments, even if they still don’t know by how much.

“Have you seen the proposal the President’s going to approve?” asked Rep. Joel Briscoe, D Salt Lake City.

“I have not,” said Ron Dean, an aide to U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. Dean told the Commission on Stewardship of Public Lands Tuesday that he’d heard what he called “grapevine estimates” about how much smaller the Utah monuments might be. He said Bears Ears could be as little as one-thirteenth its current size. Grand Staircase could be one-fourth.

“And that being said, when the announcement’s made, if the announcement is outside those parameters,” said Dean, “then my rumors were bad rumors.”

It’s still not clear when the White House will announce its plans. And Dean did say that the idea of scrapping Bears Ears altogether - that won’t happen.

Valley of the Gods -- because the formations are geological wonders instead of archaeological ones -- they're not expected to survive boundary cuts by the Trump administration.
Credit Judy Fahys/KUER

Still, Republican members of the commission seemed pleased. 

“We invite you to pass on to the senator that as a commission we’ll, members will be glad to support in any way we can the president’s plans,” said Commission Chairman and State Representative, Keven Stratton, R-Orem.

When Trump might come next month and what he plans to do here still hasn’t been announced.

Tags: 
Bears Ears National Monument
Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
KUER News

Related Content

The New Teddy Roosevelt? How The Cabinet Member Who Wants To Shrink Utah Monuments Stacks Up

By Dan Boyce-Inside Energy Nov 7, 2017
Judy Fahys / KUER

President Donald Trump told Utah lawmakers recently that the Bear’s Ears National Monument - designated in the waning days of the Obama administration - would be downsized.  

Supporters, Opponents React To Plans For Shrunken National Monuments in Utah

By Oct 30, 2017
Judy Fahys / KUER News

President Donald Trump told Utah leaders Friday he’s going to shrink the boundaries of two national monuments in Utah. Supporters and opponents of the move are already stepping up to make their views known.

Leaked Zinke Report Says Utah Monuments Should Be Smaller; No Word On How Much

By Sep 18, 2017
Department of Interior

New information emerged over the weekend on the advice Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is giving president Donald Trump on two national monuments in Utah.