RadioWest Finds Its New Home in the 9 AM Timeslot

KUER is excited to announce that RadioWest, hosted by Doug Fabrizio, will move from its current 11:00 AM timeslot to the newly available 9:00 AM timeslot starting January 2, 2017. Listeners can tune into RadioWest via FM radio and KUER’s Listen Live buttons at 9:00 AM, or listen on-demand via the website and podcasting. The rebroadcast of RadioWest will remain at 7:00 PM.

With the announcement of Diane Rehm’s retirement at the end of 2016, KUER began to explore the opportunity to bring a wider audience to its local flagship program, RadioWest. KUER released a survey in the fall of 2016 inviting listeners to weigh in on the possibility of moving RadioWest. With 3,400 respondents, the survey showed overwhelming support for moving the show.

RadioWest will continue to explore the way the world works through conversations on a wide range of subjects with local, regional, national, and international guests. Host and executive producer Doug Fabrizio will continue to focus each episode on one topic, providing depth and context on the issues and ideas that affect our lives.

Here & Now will continue to air at its regularly scheduled time of 10:00 AM. Diane Rehm’s replacement program, 1A, hosted by Joshua Johnson, will replace RadioWest’s original 11:00 AM timeslot.

With a name inspired by the 1st amendment, 1A will explore important issues such as policy, politics, technology and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The show will take a deep and unflinching look at America, bringing context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world. 1A will also delve into lighter subjects such as pop culture, sports and humor. 1A will continue Diane Rehm’s legacy with the Friday News Roundups, with KUER airing 1A on Fridays from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

RadioWest is a daily news program produced by KUER 90.1, a charter member of NPR. KUER is broadcast to 175,000 weekly listeners across eighty percent of the state. RadioWest can be heard on KUER weekdays and online at radiowest.org, with KUER’s mobile app or with the RadioWest podcast. Learn how to podcast and listen on demand to RadioWest with this YouTube video.