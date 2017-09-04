New Fellowship Encourages Teachers To Get Involved With Ed Policy

Teachers can often feel left out of important policy decisions that greatly impact their day-to-day work in the classroom. A new fellowship aims to change that.

The initiative is a partnership between Hope Street Group, an advocacy organization, and the National Network of State Teachers of the Year.

26 teacher fellows across Utah have been chosen to spend the year getting involved in policy decisions both local and statewide.

“The first year is just letting people know that we’re here and that we want to be involved," says Tabitha Pacheco who is heading up the new Utah fellowship program.

Pacheco is a former teacher who previously worked with the Hope Street Group nationally, which involved trips to Washington D.C. and meetings with the Department of Education. But she says they’ve recently adjusted their approach based on better success at the state level.

“It was much more impactful to have a state fellowship and have 25 teachers from a state working together and meeting with state boards or district boards," Pacheco says.

Part of the fellowship will mean simply showing up to policy meetings and being a part of the conversation. But the fellows also have a focus for the year. They’re advocating for more leadership opportunities and giving teachers more of a say in how their schools operate.