KUER's Year-End Success!

KUER's Year-End Fund Drive was a huge success! We exceeded our year-end goal by 19% and raised $213,753 during the month of December. We heard from 323 new donors and 178 new sustainers, and thanks to the generosity of our donors, 237 families recovering from domestic violence will receive household essentials through YWCA Utah.
Special thanks to our food donors:
The Big O Doughnuts
Bruges Waffles & Frites
Buca di Beppo
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Hruska's Kolaches
Les Madeleines
Mazza
Red Iguana
Spitz