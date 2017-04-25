KUER Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Feature Reporting

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) named KUER’s Whittney Evans as the recipient of a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Feature Reporting for her story on The INN Between, a hospice for the homeless in Salt Lake City. KUER competes in the Large Market Radio division of Region 3, which covers Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Wyoming.

In her award winning feature, Evans spent a year following several residents of The INN Between, most with terminal cancer diagnoses. One resident passed away before the story aired. In the feature, Evans told the stories of both the homeless residents and the administrative personnel who care for them. The INN Between is the region’s only facility of its kind. Evans chronicled those working amid the sad reality of providing housing for the terminally ill homeless.

“Stories like this one give a deeper meaning to daily reports we produce that focus on policy and logistics,” says Evans. “Instead of asking ‘where should we put the homeless?’ I ask ‘who are they?’ and ‘what will ease their suffering?’”

RTDNA presents the Edward R. Murrow Awards in recognition of what the organization terms "outstanding achievements in electronic journalism" since 1971. KUER competed against both commercial and public media outlets in Denver, Phoenix, Albuquerque and Salt Lake City.

“Whittney used her strong skills as a journalist to tell a rich story about some of the most vulnerable people in our community and an organization dedicated to helping them,” said Terry Gildea, KUER’s News Director. “This piece is just one example of the engaging and deep reporting Whittney has done and continues to do on homelessness in Salt Lake City.”

A charter member of NPR, KUER 90.1 broadcasts from the Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah. KUER provides a commercial-free mix of local and national news and storytelling to more than 175,000 weekly listeners across 80 percent of the state. KUER and its HD channels can be streamed online at kuer.org and with KUER's mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. For media-related inquiries, please contact Gayle Ewer, KUER’s Marketing Manager, at (801) 587-9331 or gewer@kuer.org.

Listen: Hospice For Homeless Gives Residents A Place To Die And Sometimes Heal – 2017 winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for Feature Reporting in Region 3

###