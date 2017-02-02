Governor Herbert Weighs In On Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Governor Gary Herbert shared his thoughts about President Trump’s recent pick for the Supreme Court, U.S. Circuit Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Although Gorsuch comes from 9th Circuit Court which covers much of the western states—including Utah—Governor Herbert says he does not know him personally. But he does feel encouraged by his track record.

“If he does what he says he’s going to do, if he stands for what he says he’s going to stand for, this is going to be a good appointment for the bench," says Herbert.

He says Gorsuch seems to understand the importance of separating lawmaking from law interpretation.

A distinction Herbert says he’s taken to heart as he’s appointed more than half of Utah’s Supreme Court Justices.

“I don’t ask them their politics, I don’t ask whether they’re conservative, liberal, Republican, Democrat," says Herbert. "But we do ask them how they make their decisions. How they go through a process to determine and render a judgment.”

As far as rendering a judgment on President Trump’s first few weeks in office Herbert says it’s too early to tell.

Although Herbert does look forward to working with his friends and former governors Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.