Feb 8: Through the Lens: All Governments Lie

By Gayle Ewer 26 minutes ago

Wednesday, we continue our Through the Lens series with Fred Peabody’s documentary film All Governments Lie. It’s inspired by the work of I.F. Stone, an investigative journalist and gadfly in the early 1950s to the `70s. Stone’s modern torchbearers—journalists like Matt Taibbi, Glenn Greenwald, Amy Goodman and others profiled in the film—produce their adversarial journalism outside mainstream media. Peabody joins us Wednesday to discuss the value of alternative news and the role of independent journalists.

Fred Peabody directed the documentary film All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone.

Join us for a free screening of Fred Peabody's film All Governments Lie on Wednesday, February 8 at 7:00 p.m., at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center [map]. Doug Fabrizio will host a post-film Q&A with Peabody. It’s all part of our Through the Lens series in partnership with Utah Film CenterDETAILS

