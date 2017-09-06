Facing Deluge Of Calls, Mayor's Office Releases FAQ On Nurse Video

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski has posted a Frequently Asked Questions page nearly a week after footage of police aggressively arresting a University of Utah nurse went viral.

In a post to her Facebook page, Biskupski says the city has received thousands of phone calls, emails and social media posts reacting to the video that made national headlines last week.

The video shows a detective arresting nurse Alex Wubbels after she refuses to let an officer take a blood sample from an unconscious patient.

Biskupski’s office in coordination with the city’s police department developed an FAQ to try to address some of the questions that have come up since then.

The first question asks, “Why did it take the public release of the video for Salt Lake City to act?”

The city’s reply? “It didn’t.”

The city says within 24 hours of the July 26 incident, the police took action by launching an internal affairs investigation. Department leaders also met with the hospital CEO and nursing management team.

A second FAQ asks why the two police officers involved weren’t immediately placed on administrative leave.

The mayor’s office is equally blunt, saying “there is no acceptable reason” and calling the decision “regrettable.” Both officers are now on administrative leave following public outcry.

At least three investigations of the incident are underway, including a criminal investigation by the Salt Lake Unified Police Department.



