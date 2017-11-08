 DEA Program To Battle Heroin, Pain Pill Problem Comes To Utah | KUER 90.1

DEA Program To Battle Heroin, Pain Pill Problem Comes To Utah

    the first time Brian Besser, a DEA District Agent, says this is the first time this program has been deployed statewide.
A Justice Department program that tackles heroin, prescription drug abuse and violent crime is coming to Utah.

As part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s 360 Strategy, the DEA will work with local law enforcement to more aggressively target drug cartels and traffickers. They’ll also work with anyone with the authority to prescribe medications to make sure they’re following best practices. According to the DEA, about 30 Utahns die every year from heroin and prescription drug overdoses. The DEA 360 strategy is in place in just a handful of U.S. cities. Brian Besser, a DEA District Agent, says this is the first time it’s been deployed statewide. 

“We felt that it was important not to just address a metropolitan area,” Besser says. “The state of Utah is suffering from this epidemic and we wanted to make sure that all 29 counties are covered in this program.”

Besser says the third piece of the program is education. That includes getting communities to talk about the importance of getting people who need help into recovery programs.  

Related Content

Drug Busts Get 31 Pounds of Heroin Off Salt Lake Streets

By Aug 21, 2014
Whittney Evans

Law enforcement agencies in Salt Lake County seized 31 pounds of heroin in a series of busts from February through July of this year.   But cracking down on the drug trade is complicated and could have some negative consequences.

Officials say the demand for heroin in Utah is a public health crisis. Drug cartels operating from Mexico are bringing significant volumes of the drug into the state. The latest series of busts led to 21 arrests accompanied by charges that range from distribution and racketeering to money laundering.

Sandy Man Organizes a Town Hall Meeting After Losing Son to Heroin Overdose

By Andrea Smardon Aug 17, 2015
Photo courtesy Mark Lewis

As the White House announces a program to address a surge of heroin abuse in recent years, a family from Sandy has organized a town hall to tell their story, and to raise awareness about Utah’s growing problem with opiate addiction.

Utahns Battle Drug Overdose Epidemic with Life-Saving Rescue Kits

By Andrea Smardon Sep 1, 2015
Andrea Smardon / KUER

Every month, 49 Utahns die from drug poisoning. But advocates are trying to prevent more deaths by distributing a medicine they believe can save lives.

Some Law Enforcement Question Legality Of Needle Exchange Program

By Jun 5, 2017
Nicole Nixon

While some are praising Utah’s new needle exchange program, which operates primarily in Salt Lake County, officials in other parts of the state are skeptical. 