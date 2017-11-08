Count My Vote Changes Course, Opts To Keep Caucus System

In a reversal of their previous plan, Count My Vote organizers have changed their final ballot initiative to keep the caucus-convention system.

Count My Vote originally said it wanted to do away with the caucus system completely. But in a letter to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox Wednesday, the group said that after a handful of public meetings around the state, it’s decided to keep the dual system.

Organizers include former Governor Mike Leavitt, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and philanthropist Gail Miller.

They say the new version would keep the caucus-convention intact, but also simplify requirements for candidates who want to gather signatures.

The group says it will begin gathering signatures in the coming days. They need about 113,000 of them by April in order to appear on the ballot in November 2018.

Read the new initiative:

