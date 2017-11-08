 Count My Vote Changes Course, Opts To Keep Caucus System | KUER 90.1

Count My Vote Changes Course, Opts To Keep Caucus System

By 3 hours ago
  • istock

In a reversal of their previous plan, Count My Vote organizers have changed their final ballot initiative to keep the caucus-convention system.

Count My Vote originally said it wanted to do away with the caucus system completely. But in a letter to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox Wednesday, the group said that after a handful of public meetings around the state, it’s decided to keep the dual system.

Organizers include former Governor Mike Leavitt, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and philanthropist Gail Miller.

They say the new version would keep the caucus-convention intact, but also simplify requirements for candidates who want to gather signatures.

The group says it will begin gathering signatures in the coming days. They need about 113,000 of them by April in order to appear on the ballot in November 2018.

Read the new initiative: 

Count My Vote Addendum - Nov. 8, 2017 by KUER News on Scribd

Tags: 
Count My Vote
election laws
KUER News

Related Content

Utah GOP Drops Costly Lawsuit Over Election Law

By Nov 2, 2017
Julia Ritchey / KUER


The Utah Republican Party is dropping its legal challenge to a state election law that divided its membership and drowned the party in debt.

Utah GOP's Strategy On Count My Vote? Wait And See

By Sep 28, 2017
Lieutenant Governor's Office / Twitter

The chair of Utah’s Republican party says it will now be up to the public to decide on a direct primary system after the re-launching of the Count My Vote ballot initiative.

Count My Vote Launches Initiative To Eliminate Caucus Conventions

By Sep 27, 2017
iStock

Count My Vote is launching a ballot initiative that would eliminate the party caucus-convention system. 