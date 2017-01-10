A Conversation With Former Mormon Tabernacle Choir Member Jan Chamberlin

After the Mormon Tabernacle Choir announced that it would perform at the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, one of its members responded by resigning from the choir. Jan Chamberlin posted her resignation letter on Facebook, where it was shared thousands of times. In the letter, Chamberlin explained that regardless of the politically neutral position of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, singing at Trump’s Inauguration would appear to be an endorsement of him.

Jan Chamberlin joined recently us in-studio to talk about how she came to the decision to resign and the aftermath.