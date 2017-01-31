Biskupski Asks Residents To Unite, Move Forward At State Of The City Address

By 16 minutes ago
  • Salt Lake City Television

In her second State of the City address, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski delivered a message about moving forward in tough and divided times.

Several protestors had gathered outside the Marmalade Library Tuesday night prior to Biskupski’s speech. They held signs to speak against the city’s choice to build a homeless resource center on Simpson Avenue in Sugar House.

But inside the new library, the mayor gave a speech that focused on moving forward. Biskupski said even though tensions are high over homeless shelter locations, residents shouldn’t forget what she called a humanitarian crisis in the city’s backyard.

“And now is the time to move forward,” the mayor said. “We will turn our attention to ensuring the centers we build are spaces of hope.” 

Biskupski also spoke about plans to develop the northwest part of the city to attract jobs, and said a plan to bring more affordable housing to all parts of the city will be unveiled later this week.

“We are not simply focused on numbers, but in laying groundwork across the city to support and foster affordable housing. We will address the root causes of affordability,” she said.

Afterward, the mayor told reporters that her biggest regret of her first year in office was not communicating effectively to residents about the four planned homeless centers.

“We did not articulate the way we should have and could have,” she said, “to make sure that people understood that what will be coming to a neighborhood was something very different than a shelter.”

Biskupski said she understands why residents are upset about some shelter locations, but defended the decision to select the sites with the city council behind closed doors, saying it prevented tension between neighborhoods.

Tags: 
Salt Lake City
Jackie Biskupski
homeless shelters

Related Content

House Speaker Hughes Opens 2017 General Session With Call To Make Homelessness Plan Successful

By Jan 23, 2017
Brian Grimmett/KUER

Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes emphasized Monday that the state is facing a homelessness crisis and it cannot be solved by one city, one county or the state alone. The Republican lawmaker made his case to the Utah House of Representatives on the first day of the 2017 Legislative Session.

Residents Still Unsatisfied With City's Answers About New Homeless Shelters

By Jan 19, 2017
Whittney Evans

Residents who went to Salt Lake City’s homeless shelter workshops are still worried, still frustrated and say they’re not getting the answers they want from city officials.

McAdams Pitches New Plan For Simpson Avenue Shelter Site

By Jan 11, 2017
Whittney Evans

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams is asking Salt Lake City to make the proposed homeless shelter/resource center in Sugar House housing instead of a shelter. He announced the proposal Wednesday during his monthly Collective Impact Steering Committee meeting. 

Biskupski's First Budget as Mayor Targets Infrastructure, Debt

By May 3, 2016
Whittney Evans

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s first city budget proposal focuses on paying off debt and fixing basic infrastructure like roads and storm drains.

Salt Lake City Council Weighs Naming the Mayor Director of RDA

By Apr 12, 2016
Brian Grimmett

Members of the Salt Lake City Council want more information before deciding to name Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski the new executive director of the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake.