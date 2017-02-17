45 Days Ep. 4: Guns & Booze

We’ve reached the halfway point of the 2017 legislative session.  This week on 45 Days, KUER News Director Terry Gildea talks with reporters Nicole Nixon, Whittney Evans, and Julia Ritchey about a bill that would lower the legal blood alcohol level from .08 to .05—one of the lowest limits in the country.  Also, some legislators are trying to change concealed weapon permit laws in the state, and polygamy is back in the news this week, with people for and against showing up in Southern Utah to protest.

45 Days

This week, KUER reporters Nicole Nixon, Lee Hale, and Judy Fahys join news director Terry Gildea to talk about sex education in Utah, and the fight over federal control of public lands in Utah.  Last week Governor Gary Herbert signed a non-binding resolution that asks President Trump to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument.  Also, the Utah Senate passed a resolution asking Congress to shrink the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument.  

It’s the second week of “45 Days,” the KUER podcast bringing you the latest news on the bills and politics coming out of the 2017 general session of the Utah Legislature.  This time, KUER reporters Erik Neumann, Judy Fahys, and Julia Ritchey sit down with news director Terry Gildea to talk about medical marijuana, resolutions surrounding Bears Ears, and more.  

The 2017 general session of the Utah Legislature is underway, and KUER reporters are breaking down the bills, and the politics behind them, in our new podcast “45 Days.”  On our first episode, KUER news director Terry Gildea is joined by reporters Whittney Evans and Julia Ritchey.  They talk about the Women’s March, the Governor’s speech to the Utah Legislature, the future of the so-called Zion curtain, and more.