45 Days Ep. 4: Guns & Booze

We’ve reached the halfway point of the 2017 legislative session. This week on 45 Days, KUER News Director Terry Gildea talks with reporters Nicole Nixon, Whittney Evans, and Julia Ritchey about a bill that would lower the legal blood alcohol level from .08 to .05—one of the lowest limits in the country. Also, some legislators are trying to change concealed weapon permit laws in the state, and polygamy is back in the news this week, with people for and against showing up in Southern Utah to protest.