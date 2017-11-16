Celebrate the holidays and give back to your community with the Young Friends of KUER Holiday Party!

Join KUER staff and friends Friday, December 8 for a free event supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area, Inc. The evening will begin with cookie making for Ronald McDonald House Charities guests at their Intermountain location, followed by a mix and mingle at Beer Bar. Join us for one part of the evening or both. Receive a raffle ticket for attending the cookie making and/or for bringing items for young adults staying at the House.

6:30 – 7:30: Cookie Making for guests of Ronald McDonald House – all attendees get a raffle ticket

Location: Ronald McDonald House Charities, 935 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

7:30 – 9:30: Holiday Party at Beer Bar – bring an item for teens and young adults staying at the Ronald McDonald House and get a raffle ticket per item

Location: Beer Bar, 161 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 (Must be 21+)

Suggested items for donations can be found here.

Raffle prizes include KUER items, Ronald McDonald House Charities items and other gifts from local organizations.

RSVP on Facebook.