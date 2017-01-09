Wanted: Design Ideas For Mixed-Income Housing Project

Salt Lake City officials are asking for design proposals for a designated affordable housing project downtown.

The property is made up for two city-owned parcels, totaling about 2.2 acres, on the corner of 300 East and 400 South, just east of the Salt Lake City Public Library.

The city is asking potential developers for their best ideas for the infill project, requiring elements such as mixed-income housing, active retail space and a business incubator.

It will also include about 40 so-called micro-units between 250 and 400 square feet aimed at residents who make less than $20,000 a year.

Mayor Jackie Biskuspki told reporters at a press conference on Monday that she wants developers with bold ideas to help make this a reality.

“In every sense of the word, we want and understand the important roles collaboration and innovation will play in our efforts to address the affordable housing crisis in our city," she says.

Public-private developments such as this will likely be included in a forthcoming affordable housing plan the city has been hammering out for the last year, which the mayor says will be made public by the end of the month.

Developers have until April 10 to submit designs for the new infill. And construction is expected to break ground sometime the following year.