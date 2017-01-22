Utahns March To Resist A New President And Demand Clean Air

A snowstorm on Saturday did little to deter marchers in Park City and Salt Lake City as thousands took to the streets. Several thousand women and men marched down Park City’s Main Street to show anger over the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. The event was part of more than 500 womens marches across the country on Saturday with the biggest events taking place in Chicago, New York and Washington, DC. Celebrities in town for the Sundance Film Festival helped lead the charge in Park City, including comedian Jessica Williams and talk show host Chelsea Handler.

Later on Saturday, hundreds of marchers converged on the Utah State Capitol demanding clean air. The Clean Air No Excuses rally was organized by Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, HEAL Utah and Utah Moms for Clean Air, among other groups. Protesters are hoping to get the attention of state lawmakers who gather today to begin the 45 day general legislative session. Another womens march is planned this afternoon. Protesters plan to gather at City Creek Shopping Center and march up State Street, planning to arrive at the Capitol by 2 p.m.