Utah Leaders: A Bears Ears Threatens Obama Legacy

By Dec 15, 2016
  • Governor Gary Herbert is joined by Utah GOP Reps. Rob Bishop and Jason Chaffetz in condemning any plans by the Obama administration to create the Bears Ears National Monument before leaving office.
    Governor Gary Herbert is joined by Utah GOP Reps. Rob Bishop and Jason Chaffetz in condemning any plans by the Obama administration to create the Bears Ears National Monument before leaving office.
    Judy Fahys / KUER News

Governor Gary Herbert said he checked in with the White House recently on rumors about the Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah.

“What the chief of staff told me Monday is that a decision had not been made,” said Herbert, speaking to reporters at his regular monthly news conference at KUED television studios.  “So, who knows what's going on behind the scenes? We certainly hear a lot of rumblings out there.”

Herbert was joined by Congressmen Jason Chaffetz and Rob Bishop in making an 11th-hour demand Thursday that the Obama administration drop any plans for a new national monument in Utah. The three Utah Republicans spent half an hour denouncing the Bears Ears proposal and describing how they’ll unravel it if need be.

“There is a right way to do this,” said Chaffetz, praising the Public Lands Initiative, “and it's to have the maximum local input so that we can get the certainty that people deserve.”

The lands plan, which would have to be revived in the next session of Congress, is embodied in a bill that sets mining, grazing and other land uses for 18 million acres of eastern Utah. The measure includes some Bears Ears concepts, but environmentalists, archaeologists and Native Americans have rejected it.

If Obama uses his power under the Antiquities Act to create a new monument in Utah, his legacy’s at risk, Bishop warned. The incoming administration could kill not only Bears Ears, but past and future monuments, too.

“Bears Ears would be so excessive, so egregious, this would be an easy opportunity to establish a precedent going in the future,” Bishop told reporters.

Democrat Obama will have the power to create a monument until the Republican Trump administration takes office on January 20th.

Tags: 
Bears Ears

Related Content

U.S. Interior Secretary On Bears Ears: "I'm Listening."

By Jul 27, 2016
Judy Fahys / KUER News

Senator Mike Lee is hosting a field hearing in southeastern Utah today on the proposed Bears Ears National Monument, and Congressman Rob Bishop and Governor Gary Herbert are scheduled to testify. They oppose a tribal coalition's proposal to create the monument here, and they want to persuade the Obama administration that Utah doesn’t want it. But U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell heard different views when she visited the area earlier this month. KUER's Judy Fahys caught up with her after a listening session as members of the tribal coalition gathered in a meadow below Bears Ears Buttes.

Congressional Commitee Takes Up Utah Lands Bill

By Sep 14, 2016
Judy Fahys / KUER News

Congressman Rob Bishop’s Public Lands Initiative sparked a testy debate on the control of public lands on Wednesday even while it received praise all around at its first hearing in Washington.  That’s because it’s considered a rare public lands compromise that sets boundaries for conservation, mining and off-roading.

Bears Ears Middle Ground Slips Away

By Jul 28, 2016
Screen Shot: / senator-mike-lee-tv

Both sides in the Bears Ears fight have called for compromise. But it increasingly looks unlikely they’ll find middle ground following a rowdy U.S. Senate field hearing Wednesday in Blanding.

Outdoor Industry Throws Its Clout Behind The Bears Ears National Monument Proposal

By Oct 24, 2016
Courtesy / The Conservation Alliance

Outdoor recreation companies have thrown their support behind a proposed Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah. In a letter, the Conservation Alliance urges the Obama Administration to embrace a proposal by Native Americans to conserve 1.9 million acres.