Utah AG Works On Gold King Spill Damages

By 14 hours ago
  • Pollution from the Gold King Mine spill has generally declined to pre-spill levels, but environmental officials will be monitoring for contaminants for years to come.
    Pollution from the Gold King Mine spill has generally declined to pre-spill levels, but environmental officials will be monitoring for contaminants for years to come.
    Eric Vance / U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes wants to be sure Utah is compensated fully after the 2015 Gold King Mine Spill. He’s consulting outside attorneys, but there’s been no decision yet whether Utah will follow New Mexico’s lead and file suit.

“Utah’s taking a very cautious and deliberate approach to this,” says Reyes’ spokesman, Daniel Burton. “We don’t want to do a ready-fire-aim type of a case, but we want to make sure that we are getting the most we can out of those parties that damaged the state.”

Contaminated mine water flowed down the San Juan River in Utah and into Lake Powell two summers ago, but the fallout continues.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken responsibility for spilling more than 3 million gallons from the Gold King Mine near Silverton, Colorado. And earlier this month, the agency detailed more than $6.2 million in compensation to the affected tribes, communities and states, with $867,120.00 going to Utah.

But the claims and damage requests have run into the hundreds of millions, and Burton says the attorney general wants Utah to be at the table as the issues are sorted out. 

“At the end of the day, we’re going to see that Utah’s going to come out on top,” he says.

U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, introduced a bill last year that covers the damages of those affected by the spill and long term monitoring of its impacts.

Tags: 
Gold King
spill
abandoned mines

Related Content

Heavy Metals Taint Spill Area, But The Water Is Safe For Drinking, Irrigation

By Aug 26, 2016
Scott Daly / Utah Department of Environmental Quality

The worst of a silt spill at the Tibble Fork Dam has passed. Now health and environment officials are assessing the extent of the damage and risks ahead.

“We’re in response mode right now to be able to alert the public if there are concerns,” Walt Baker is director of the Utah Division of Water Quality. “That will all be spelled out in our release of the data.”

EPA's Next Headache: Political Fallout From Mine Spill

By Aug 14, 2015
Ron Reiring / Flickr Creative Commons

The waters downstream from the Gold King Mine waste spill are clearing up, but new hazards still lie ahead for the agency responsible for the accident.

Abandoned Mines Get New Attention

By Aug 17, 2015
Utah Division of Water Quality

Life’s getting back to normal in southeastern Utah after the dramatic Gold King Mine spill, and the San Juan River has been declared safe for irrigation and livestock watering.

Now attention’s shifting toward preventing another toxic mine spill in Utah and elsewhere.