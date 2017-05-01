U President David Pershing Stepping Down

University of Utah President David Pershing announced Monday after that he is resigning at the end of the 2017-2018 academic school year.

Pershing made the announcement Monday during a meeting of the Academic Senate. He said he’d planned on announcing his retirement this August but pushed up the date due to recent unrest between the Health Sciences division and Huntsman Cancer Institute.

The head of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Mary Beckerle, was fired two weeks ago for unspecified reasons. She was reinstated after pushback from the Institute’s staff and its chief benefactor Jon Hunstman Sr.

Dr. Vivian Lee, who led the initial decision to fire Beckerle, resigned Friday from her position as University Health CEO. President Pershing tapped Dr. Lorris Betz as an interim replacement.

Pershing said in a statement that he “thought it important to begin the search for a new president now — to run simultaneously with our SVP search — so that we have a new president in place when we are making the final decision on a Health Sciences SVP, which is a role of great importance to our university.”

Ruth Watkins, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Dr. Lorris Betz, will now work together with national searches to find a new leader for the Health Sciences division and a new president of University.