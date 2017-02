The Moth is bringing a Mainstage show to Salt Lake City on May 30, 2017 , and right now they're looking for great local story tellers with great stories. If you fit that description, call the pitch line and say you live in Salt Lake and pitch your story. You can pitch right on their website or by phone at 1-877-799-MOTH (1-877-799-6684). There's not much time so do it now if you're interested!

Tickets to The Moth at Kingsbury Hall will go on-sale at the end of March. Stay tuned!