The Southwest Utah Signal Expansion Project

KUER is working on securing a new license to enhance our coverage in Southwest Utah, primarily from Cedar City throughout St. George. As part of our mission, we are striving to provide unbiased, non-commercial news, information and entertainment to the entire state. St. George and the surrounding areas are the last gap in KUER's statewide broadcast service.

"KUER's expanded coverage area would bring the benefits that public radio has to offer to more people: inform, increase understanding, and create dialogue. As an organization that has similar goals, we value KUER as a partner and support their efforts to do more." - R. Scott Phillips. Executive Director of the Utah Shakespeare Festival

The overall project will cost $1,031,000. KUER has approached the Utah State Legislature to request funds up to $300,000 to help cover the expenses of hardware and construction of a new transmission tower to better serve the Southwest Utah community. $441,500 of the funds have been secured and committed, leaving an additional $289,500 left for KUER to raise if we receive $300,000 from the Utah State Legislature.

For more information about our Southwest Utah Signal Expansion Project and our request to the Utah State Legislature, click here for the facts and figures. If you live in Southwest Utah and would like to help KUER secure the requested funds from the Utah State Legislature, please consider contacting the Retirement and Independent Entities Appropriations Subcommittee. The request is generously supported by Representative Westwood, however the request would greatly benefit from residents of the area explaining why it matters for KUER to expand our coverage and provide more localized content. For the subcommittee members, click here.