SLC Councilwoman Lisa Adams Will Not Seek Another Term

Salt Lake City Councilwoman Lisa Adams will not run for re-election this year. She’s the second councilmember who’s announced they will not seek another term.

Adams represents District 7, the Sugar House neighborhood, on the city council. She says she decided not to run so she can focus on her family.

“I am the only council member who does not have another job,” Adams says, “so I’ve made this my full-time job, and it’s pretty time consuming. And it’s not that I mind that time, but I just feel like I’m ready to do some other things.”

When asked if tensions between the city council and Mayor Jackie Biskupski played a role in her decision, Adams said, “not really.”

“It’s hard to get things done the way that we have in the past,” she says. “If anything, that was an incentive for me to stay in office because I feel like I manage that pretty well and I’m able to move the needle.”

The councilwoman says she was proud of getting certain budget items funded last year, and that she was particularly proud of listening to the concerns of residents near Simpson Avenue, where a homeless resource center was planned.

“I was happy to represent the Simpson neighbors,” Adams says, adding that “it was really, really rough going, but I feel that I represented them well.”

Adams is chair of the city’s Redevelopment Agency. And Council Chair Stan Penfold announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election either.

A handful of candidates have already expressed interest in the two open council seats. The deadline to file is June 7.