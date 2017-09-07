September 12: Hear Me Now - Podcast Launch Party

KUER public radio has partnered with Nurture the Creative Mind to launch a podcast series featuring a group of Ogden teenagers. Join us at the launch party on September 12th from 5:30-7:30pm at Rooster's Brewing Co. (253 25th St, Ogden, UT). Where you'll get a chance to meet the student-journalists and executive producer Tim Slover, and listen to the podcast episodes while enjoying light refreshments.

The podcast was developed through a collaboration with Nurture the Creative Mind, an Ogden-based non-profit that strives to empower youth through after-school programs.

Hear Me Now launches September 12th and will be available for download on iTunes, Stitcher, Tune In, and kuer.org.