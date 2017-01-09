Salt Lake County Officials Sworn In For Another Term

By 1 hour ago
  • Nicole Nixon

Ben McAdams was elected to a second term as Salt Lake County Mayor last November, and all four County Councilmembers up for reelection kept their seats.

Following his swearing in at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, McAdams addressed the audience—and residents of Salt Lake County.

“It’s time for us to set new goals and new horizons, and change where we must to reflect the realities of the world we live in today,” he said.

McAdams told reporters later about priorities for his new term, which include continuing work for the homeless, helping integrate immigrants and refugees, and working to develop the county economically, particularly on the valley’s west side.

“I really think it is the key to our future as we see the growth happening out there, to make sure that it’s quality growth that brings jobs to our residents. So we’re going to be a lot of focus in the next four years on jobs and opportunities on the west side,” McAdams said.

Also sworn in were County Councilmembers who won reelection: Max Burdick, Michael Jensen, and Sam Granato. Councilman-at-large Richard Snelgrove also won reelection for a second term. He was out of town and took the oath of office last week.

Five areas in Salt Lake County became metro townships and in 2016 held their first elections for metro councils—Copperton, Emigration Canyon, Kearns, Magna and White City. Metro council members from the new townships were sworn in last week. 

