Rocky Mountain Power Fined For Summer Spill

By 35 minutes ago
  • The Price River, which runs below the now-defunct Carbon Power plant, was polluted when stormwater tore into the coal ash waste system last summer. Rocky Mountain Power has agreed to pay the state penalties and reimbursements totalling $15,385.
    The Price River, which runs below the now-defunct Carbon Power plant, was polluted when stormwater tore into the coal ash waste system last summer. Rocky Mountain Power has agreed to pay the state penalties and reimbursements totalling $15,385.
    suesmith2 for iStockPhoto

Utah environmental regulators are proposing to penalize Rocky Mountain Power for spilling coal ash into the Price River last summer.

Last August Rocky Mountain Power was dismantling its old Carbon power plant near Helper when a thunderstorm came on and swamped the coal ash waste system.

“It was just a very brief but violent flood,” says Paul Murphy, the power company’s spokesman.

“We had a pond to gather it,” he explains. “We had different culverts to divert the water to different areas, and one of the holes that the water was supposed to go through got plugged up.”

The coal ash waste system was built to required standards, says Murphy, but the storm was far bigger than state regulators or the company expected. Tons and tons of heavy metals and other pollutants washed into the river, including a total of 50 pounds of lead and arsenic.

“From the very beginning, Rocky Mountain Power did everything it could to take care of the situation, to clean it up, and we’re glad that everything now has been resolved.”

Murphy says there is no evidence that plants, animals or people were harmed by the spill.

Yet, even accidental pollution is subject to fines under state law. So, the Utah Division of Water Quality has assessed a $13,000 fine against the company plus administrative costs of $2,385.

Murphy says the company has already agreed to pay the penalty.

Tags: 
Rocky Mountain Power
coal ash

Related Content

Rio Tinto Kennecott To Shut Down Coal-Burning Units A Year Early

By Oct 28, 2016
iStockphoto.com- EdwinPics

A new agreement between Rio Tinto Kennecott and Rocky Mountain Power means three coal-burning units in the Salt Lake Valley will close a year earlier than expected.

EPA Gets An Earful in Utah About National Park Haze

By Jan 26, 2016
Judy Fahys/KUER

Federal regulators visited Salt Lake City Tuesday to hear from Utahns about how to deal with the haze that plagues national parks of the West. People from Utah’s coal country and its environmental community gave U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials an earful of advice Tuesday.

EPA Mulls Dueling Haze Cleanup Plans

By Dec 21, 2015
John Fowler / Flickr Creative Commons

Federal regulators are weighing a decision on Utah’s plan for cleaning up haze around the national parks.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking for public input on two haze reduction plans. One’s been proposed by the Utah Division of Air Quality.

Panel Approves Haze Plan; Environmentalists Dismayed

By Jun 3, 2015
Jacob B. Frank / National Park Service

State air-quality officials have updated plans to clean up haze in the skies around Utah’s national parks, and they’re sending it to federal regulators for their approval over the objections of environmental advocates.