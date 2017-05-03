Questions? Contact Gayle Ewer at (801) 587-9331 or gewer@kuer.org.
Suggest a destination: Email Gayle Ewer, KUER's Marketing Manager, to tell her your ideas for new places that the "Citizens of the World" can explore.
Past explorations:
- London on Stage, 2016
- Venice to Rome Tall Ship Cruise, 2016
- France River Cruise with NPR's Diane Rehm, 2015
- Ireland and Scotland, 2015
- Myanmar, 2014
- South America cruise with NPR's Diane Rehm, 2014
- South India, November 2013
- Cuba, 2012
- Africa, April 2011
- Russia, November 2011
- Morocco, November 2009
- Grand Egyptian Odyssey: a voyage of discovery!
- Cuba, 2003
- Sicily, 2004
- Vietnam/Cambodia, 2005
- Peru, 2006
- Mekong River, 2007
- Mediterranean Sea Cruise with NPR's Diane Rehm, 2007
- Jazz Cruise, 2007
- The Galapagos Islands, 2008
- Egypt, 2008