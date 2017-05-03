Pariz: The Jazz Age (October 8-14, 2017)

"If you are lucky enough to have lived in Paris...then wherever you go for the rest of your life, it stays with you, for Paris is a moveable feast." Ernest Hemingway

Writers, artists, and lovers of food and wine have longed to travel back in time to the sizzling Paris of the 1920’s. Travel with us as we bring to life the razzle dazzle of the City of Lights that inspired an enormously talented cast of expatriates and bohemians that personified Jazz Age Paris.

This is your opportunity to walk in Hemingway’s footsteps, explore Picasso’s favorite haunts, immerse yourself with the art that inspired Gertrude Stein, and gaze across the bridges where Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald fell in (and out of) love.

Follow this link to sign up: https://continue.utah.edu/golearn/paris17.

This tour of Paris is like no other: You'll discover the lives of the expatriates in five fully-guided days with Jazz Age expert Jeremy Rosen; Legendary local guides will take you through Paris Noir, the experience of African Americans in Paris; Fantastic meals in Paris' best spots; Six nights in the Hotel Mercure Notre Dame in the heart of the Latin Quarter; Tours of the Musee D'Orsay, Louvre, and Rodin Museum, all entrance fees included; Time to explore Paris on your own.

For pricing, itinerary and to sign up, click here. We'll stroll the boulevards and banks of the Seine and indulge in the feast for the senses and the intellect that is the City of Light! Whether you're visiting Paris for the first time or have been anxiously awaiting a return trip, this 5-day Go Learn experience will guide you through the abundant riches of Paris's literary, artistic, historical, and culinary traditions alongside our guide, Professor Jeremy Rosen of the Department of English.