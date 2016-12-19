New Programs Tackle Recitivism, Homelessness in Salt Lake County

By Dec 19, 2016
  • A mural outside The Road Home shelter on 210 Rio Grande.
    A mural outside The Road Home shelter on 210 Rio Grande.
    Whittney Evans

Salt Lake County has officially launched two initiatives that will put hundreds of homeless people into housing and hopefully curb repeated jail stays. 

Two local nonprofits-The Road Home and First Step House will operate the two so-called pay-for-success programs with the help of $11.5 million in private investments. Together, the programs will serve about 550 people. Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdam’s says recidivism and homelessness are at the top of his priority list.

“Both involve people in need of help to regain stable lives and absent a solution, both will continue to strain our county’s budget,” McAdams says. “So this is a win-win.”

The Road Home’s program, “Homes Not Jail” is meant for people who have spent between 90 and 364 days in the shelter or on the streets. McAdams says that population is usually on long waitlists or ineligible for housing assistance. Now they’ll get a place to live, behavioral health treatment and employment counseling.

The second program managed by First Step House is called REACH. It provides formerly incarcerated adult males with behavioral health treatment, housing and case management services.

Matt Minkevitch is Executive Director of The Road Home. He thanked the partners involved, as well as those who will be participating in the programs.

“Those men and those women who are currently living on the streets or in shelter who are looking for a better opportunity,” Minkevitch says. “Who are thirsting to get out of this desperate situation and into a more stable one.”

“Homes Not Jail” and “REACH” will be evaluated over four years to determine if they are actually driving down homelessness and recidivism. The county will repay investors, only if the programs are successful. 

Tags: 
homelessness
homeless
recitivism
Jail
jails
Salt Lake County

Related Content

County Assesses Needs Of Rio Grande Homeless Population

By Nov 24, 2016
Whittney Evans

Salt Lake City Police have already identified much of the crime element in the homeless population downtown, directing people to treatment or jail through Project Diversion. Now dozens of Salt Lake County employees and volunteers are getting to know those who remain. 

The Road Home To Close With Construction Of New Shelters

By Dec 14, 2016
Whittney Evans

The Road Home in downtown Salt Lake City will close its doors when the city’s four newly announced shelters are complete. But the organization will likely continue providing services to people in need.

Future Shelter Closure Makes Some Homeless Uneasy

By Dec 16, 2016
Bob Nelson

As Salt Lake City moves to build four new homeless shelters in the next few years and close The Road Home, there is some anxiety among people who are staying at The Road Home.