New Poll Shows Top Republican Contenders For Chaffetz's Seat

A new poll of Republican voters in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District reveals some strong favorites to replace outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Utah Valley University President Matthew Holland received a favorability score of 77 out of 100, according to the survey. He was followed by Provo Mayor John Curtis with a favorability score of 62 and Nathan Ivie, a Utah County Commissioner, with 58.

Chaffetz announced last week he would not be seeking re-election next year and may even step down before his term is finished.

Neither Holland or Curtis have signaled whether they would run for higher office, though Curtis told the Deseret News on Friday he may consider it.

Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin had the highest name recognition but scored near the bottom of the survey with a favorability score of 42.

The poll of 445 likely Republican primary voters was conducted from April 22-27 by Provo-based Y2 Analytics.

Y2 Analytics Survey of Republican Voters In Utah's 3rd Congressional District