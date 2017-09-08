New Arena Brings Racing, Roping And Riding Back To The Utah State Fair

The state fair will have rodeos again for its 162nd year, thanks to a new 10,000-seat arena that was completed earlier this year.

“Our Utah’s own PRCA rodeo,” said Jeff Kooring, the state fair’s marketing director. “This weekend there are three performances of the rodeo.”

Kooring says next week the arena will host a concert with country-pop duo LoCash, a draft horse pulling competition, a demolition derby and a monster truck show.

Throughout the fair are livestock competitions. On Friday, Justin Covington was showing a red Simmental heifer, who had just won best in class.

“They’re going to judge them on structure, eye appeal, size, mass,” said Covington.

“These are breeding shows, so they’re looking for more of the breed qualities,” he said.

Kids can get up close and personal with baby animals at the Barnyard Friends petting zoo.

And, of course, there’s the usual fried fair food. Popular this year are the deep-fried oysters and the deep-fried cannoli on a stick, said Kooring.

The fair runs through Sept. 17 at the State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.