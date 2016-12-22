Mormon Tabernacle Choir To Perform At Trump Inauguration

By 2 hours ago
  • Courtesy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will perform at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump next month in Washington. Reaction to the news was about as mixed as Mormon support for Trump during the election.

Gary Hutchings and Brad Holland were outside Temple Square soon after the news surfaced. They’re both members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and they were both excited to hear that the Tabernacle Choir would be performing at Trump’s inauguration. They say it’s a big stage and a big platform for the church to send a positive message.

“I think we need to pull together as a nation,” Hutchings says.

Holland adds, “I think we should all stand together and support each other and this great country we live in.”

But other Mormons were less enthusiastic.

“Huge disappointment, sadness and anger over this,” is what Erika Munson says she and other Mormons are feeling.

Munson is co-founder of the pro-LGBT rights group Mormons Building Bridges. The group’s Facebook page has been inundated with messages expressing dismay over the announcement.

Munson says it’s true that some church members see the inaugural performance only as a way to support the office of the president and the Constitution.

“But it’s too bad that will be perceived as Mormonism supporting Donald Trump. That’s the way it’s going to be perceived.”   

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has performed at inaugurations for five other U.S. presidents who represented both major political parties.

The LDS Church released a statement acknowledging the mixed response among members. It says the choir’s participation is “not an implied support of party affiliations or politics. It is a demonstration of our support for freedom, civility and the peaceful transition of power.”

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is January 20.

Tags: 
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Donald Trump

Related Content

Mormon LGBT Allies Wear Rainbow Ribbons to Church

By Andrea Smardon Jun 6, 2016
Courtesy photo

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched the Rainbow Mormon Initiative on Sunday.

Utah's Six Electors Affirm Trump Victory Amid Protests

By Dec 19, 2016
Julia Ritchey, KUER

Utah cast its six Electoral College votes for President-elect Donald Trump today in a rowdy ceremony interrupted by shouts and chants from protesters.

National March To Protest Trump Inauguration Spurs Utah Women To Action

By Dec 13, 2016


A grassroots Facebook group called the Women’s March on Washington sprung up in the days following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.  

Mormon Tabernacle Choir Will Simulcast Messiah Concert

By Dan Bammes Mar 17, 2014
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tickets for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's performance of Messiah on Easter weekend were gone less than ten minutes after they became available last week.  But the choir has decided to make the performance available to a worldwide audience on the internet.

While the Tabernacle Choir has recorded George Friederich Handel's oratorio a couple of times, it's never done a public performance of Messiah in its entirety.