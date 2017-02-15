Moab Pledges To Go 100 Percent Renewable By 2032

Moab officials say they have taken a major step toward creating a more sustainable city.

The Moab City Council passed a resolution this week, committing to using 100 percent renewable electricity by the year 2032 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. With the help of Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky Grant, the city has built a new solar installation at Moab City Hall. Mayor Dave Sakrison says the move is driven by the community’s passion for Moab’s natural environment and a sustainable future.

“It’s going to require all of our efforts, time and talent to reach these goals,” Sakrison says. “But in the end it will be worth it. Not only for the environment, the world, but most importantly our children and our citizens.”

Members of the Moab City Council say rising temperatures, reduced water supplies and economic instability due to climate change threaten to limit the outdoor activities that fuel Moab’s economy.

Salt Lake City and Park City have also committed to transitioning to 100 percent renewable electricity.