Moab Pledges To Go 100 Percent Renewable By 2032

By 5 seconds ago

Moab officials say they have taken a major step toward creating a more sustainable city. 

The Moab City Council passed a resolution this week, committing to using 100 percent renewable electricity by the year 2032 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. With the help of Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky Grant, the city has built a new solar installation at Moab City Hall.  Mayor Dave Sakrison says the move is driven by the community’s passion for Moab’s natural environment and a sustainable future.

“It’s going to require all of our efforts, time and talent to reach these goals,” Sakrison says. “But in the end it will be worth it. Not only for the environment, the world, but most importantly our children and our citizens.”

Members of the Moab City Council say rising temperatures, reduced water supplies and economic instability due to climate change threaten to limit the outdoor activities that fuel Moab’s economy. 

Salt Lake City and Park City have also committed to transitioning to 100 percent renewable electricity. 

Tags: 
renewable energy
solar
solar power
climate change

Related Content

Rio Tinto Stadium Cutting Its Power Need With Solar Arrays

By Brian Grimmett Apr 7, 2015
Flickr: Ray Terrill

Rio Tinto stadium is set to be the home of the largest privately owned solar arrays in Utah. The new solar arrays will provide more than 2 megawatts of power to the stadium, offsetting 73% of its electric needs.

Utah Solar Jobs on the Rise, While Oil & Gas Jobs Decline

By Andrea Smardon Sep 7, 2015
Courtesy photo

Utah is ranked fourth on a list of the top 10 states seeing job growth in clean energy, thanks to a boom in the solar industry. This growth comes as Utah’s oil and gas jobs are declining.

Biskupski Initiative To Bring More Solar Energy To Salt Lake City Government

By May 10, 2016
Whittney Evans

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski has a long-term goal to power all of city government operations with clean, carbon-free energy. She’s moving closer to achieving that goal with a new solar initiative.

Rhode Island Democrat Talks Climate In Utah

By Aug 10, 2016
Judy Fahys / KUER News

Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse has given 144 speeches on the floor of the U.S. Senate about addressing climate change.

2016: Hot And Dry In Utah

By Jan 30, 2017
Judy Fahys / KUER News

Last year was the warmest on record globally. And, while Salt Lake City had a hot one too, it wasn’t a record breaker.