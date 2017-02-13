Medicaid Director Talks Future Of Health Care In Utah

Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Congress are positioning themselves to follow through with repealing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Medicaid is the health care program for low-income individuals that is funded by both the federal government and states. It’s one part of that health system that’s likely to look different if Republicans succeed. Nate Checketts is the Director of Medicaid in Utah, so he’ll play a big role in how possible changes play out here in this state. Checketts recently joined Erik Neumann in the KUER studios.