May 3: Bending The Arc

Powerful, epic documentary about the extraordinary doctors and activists—including Paul Farmer, Jim Yong Kim, and Ophelia Dahl—whose hands-on community health model has rescued millions of lives. From a deadly TB epidemic in 1990s Peru to the first Ebola cases in Rwanda, their approach has transformed global health.

Official Selection: 2017 Sundance Film Festival, 2017 San Francisco International Film Festival​

Join us Wednesday, May 3rd, 7:00pm at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center for a free film screening of BENDING THE ARC, as part of our Through the Lens series in partnership with RadioWest and Utah Film Center.

*Post-film Skype Q&A with co-director Pedro Kos.

