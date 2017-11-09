Latest Phase In Rio Grande Crime Crackdown Brings Jobs To Homeless

Leaders say the long-term crime and drug crackdown in Salt Lake, Operation Rio Grande is moving into a new phase. The focus now is getting people to work.

The Utah Department of Workforce services will put councilors on the street to meet with homeless individuals and find out if they’re able to work. Those who aren’t ready because of a substance abuse issue for instance, will be offered services. Those who are almost ready to get back to work will be offered so-called dignity activities like internships or temporary jobs. And those who are ready to start work will be connected to employers. Steve Starks, President of the Utah Jazz is leading the effort.

“That approach is really important as we move forward," Starks says. "Understanding wear the individual is, assigning them a person that can work with them and following up long term.”

Okland Construction is the first business partner to sign on to help with the latest phase. They’ve invited ten homeless people to come work on a construction site downtown.