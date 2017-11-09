 Latest Phase In Rio Grande Crime Crackdown Brings Jobs To Homeless | KUER 90.1

Latest Phase In Rio Grande Crime Crackdown Brings Jobs To Homeless

By 1 hour ago
  • Steve Starks, President of the Utah Jazz is leading the employment effort behind Operation Rio Grande.
    Steve Starks, President of the Utah Jazz is leading the employment effort behind Operation Rio Grande.
    Whittney Evans

Leaders say the long-term crime and drug crackdown in Salt Lake, Operation Rio Grande is moving into a new phase. The focus now is getting people to work.

The Utah Department of Workforce services will put councilors on the street to meet with homeless individuals and find out if they’re able to work. Those who aren’t ready because of a substance abuse issue for instance, will be offered services. Those who are almost ready to get back to work will be offered so-called dignity activities like internships or temporary jobs. And those who are ready to start work will be connected to employers. Steve Starks, President of the Utah Jazz is leading the effort.

“That approach is really important as we move forward," Starks says. "Understanding wear the individual is, assigning them a person that can work with them and following up long term.”

Okland Construction is the first business partner to sign on to help with the latest phase. They’ve invited ten homeless people to come work on a construction site downtown. 

Tags: 
operation rio grande

Related Content

Herbert Administration Frets Over Status Of Medicaid Waiver

By Oct 12, 2017
Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute


The future of a limited Medicaid expansion in Utah is in question after the departure of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.

Salt Lake Co. Mayor Proposes Reopening Oxbow Jail To Ease Overcrowding

By Lee Hale Oct 24, 2017
Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams is proposing reopening the Oxbow county jail to help with a crackdown on crime in the homeless community.