Large Winter Storm Timing Fits Holiday Weekend

A large winter storm is set to descend on Northern Utah just in time for the holiday weekend.

Pete Wilenski is a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. He says valley snow totals will be 5 to 10 inches.

“Temperatures are a little marginal for snow to the valley floors initially. But once the cold front comes through, and that looks like it’s sometime around the middle of the day or in the afternoon on Saturday," Wilenski says, "it’ll change to snow and then it looks like it’ll snow on and off right into Sunday morning.”

He says the storm will bring 1 to 3 feet of snow to the higher elevations. He says the first snowy roads will be in the Wasatch Front canyons and Soldier Summit in Carbon County.

“And that looks like it spreads pretty much the I-15 corridor from just south of Cedar City to the Idaho border by late Saturday afternoon," says Wilenski, "and that will continue into Sunday morning so you know there’ll be some pretty significant impacts to travel.”

Wilienski says it’s hard to say whether these storm cycles will continue into the New Year but he says so far there’s been much more activity compared with last winter.